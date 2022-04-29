Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

KMPR opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Kemper has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kemper by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

