Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kesselrun Resources stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

About Kesselrun Resources (Get Rating)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.