KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $28.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

