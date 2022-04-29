Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.15

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.15 and traded as high as C$31.42. Keyera shares last traded at C$31.20, with a volume of 879,541 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

