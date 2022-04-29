Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 412,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kidpik stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,247. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods.

