Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Trading Down 16.5%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Rating) was down 16.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Get Kier Group alerts:

About Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.