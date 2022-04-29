Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KRC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.20. 794,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 153,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 267,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

