Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

