Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

NYSE KIM opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

