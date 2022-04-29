Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $4.16. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 59,044 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 45.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.