Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €53.14 ($57.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.59. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.