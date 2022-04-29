Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 2,628,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -258.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 293,307 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

