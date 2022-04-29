KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KIO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,381. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
