KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KIO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,381. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

