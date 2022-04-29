KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $365.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.60.

KLAC stock opened at $332.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.09. KLA has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

