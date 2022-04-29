KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. KLA updated its Q4 guidance to $4.93 to $6.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.26. 2,420,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.09. KLA has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get KLA alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.75.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.