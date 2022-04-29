Klimatas (KTS) Trading Up 164% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 125% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,077.99 and $68.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 164% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

