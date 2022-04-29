Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.