Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.
