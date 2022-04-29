Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €26.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHG. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

