Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €26.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHG. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
