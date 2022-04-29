Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 84,276 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 29,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,185. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.