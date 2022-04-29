K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.02 ($21.53).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €30.88 ($33.20) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.35 ($8.98) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

