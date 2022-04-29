Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 26,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 34,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
About Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kutcho Copper (KCCFF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.