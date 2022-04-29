Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 26,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 34,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

About Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

