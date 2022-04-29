Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.25-$21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.89.

NYSE:LH traded down $12.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

