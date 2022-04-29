Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $12.11 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

