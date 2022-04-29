Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 197.6% in April

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,100 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the March 31st total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS LLKKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 534,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,915. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

