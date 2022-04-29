Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.90.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $8.98 on Friday, hitting $465.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,915. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $449.50 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.