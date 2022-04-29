Lamden 1-Day Volume Tops $140,314.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $140,314.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.