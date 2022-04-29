Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

