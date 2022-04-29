LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €72.00 Average PT from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.00 ($77.42).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.56 ($39.31) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.47 ($35.99) and a twelve month high of €65.88 ($70.84).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

