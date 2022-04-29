Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 27.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

