Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.07. The company had a trading volume of 269,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.94%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.