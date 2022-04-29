LCX (LCX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $637,241.00

LCX (LCX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One LCX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded down 10% against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $80.11 million and $637,241.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,801,119 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

