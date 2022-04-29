Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,550.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $687,589.96 and approximately $26,550.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

