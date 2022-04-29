Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LBUY opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.86.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

