Lee Financial Co Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 44.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

