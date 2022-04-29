Lee Financial Co Purchases 208 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.