Lee Financial Co Takes $79,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $239.50 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average of $243.21.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.