Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $448,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.12. 1,000,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.