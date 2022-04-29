LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.961 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.73 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $43.21. 402,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,791. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $948.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

