LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.54 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.26 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 175,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.