Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$2.00

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXE. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of LXE traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,196. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.14. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

