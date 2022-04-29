LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LPL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 692,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,309. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LG Display by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

