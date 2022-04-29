LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of LPL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 692,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,309. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LG Display by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
