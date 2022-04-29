LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.08.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.