LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.20.
LHCG opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.