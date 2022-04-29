Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,370,427 shares.The stock last traded at $7.23 and had previously closed at $7.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.