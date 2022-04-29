LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 5.4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 9,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

