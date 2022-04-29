Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

