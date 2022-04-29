Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LECO. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.43. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

