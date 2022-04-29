Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,391. The firm has a market cap of $779.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,477,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,658 shares of company stock worth $1,397,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

