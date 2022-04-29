Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $819.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $295,013.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 17,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $285,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,803,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,660. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

