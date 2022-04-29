Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $281.91

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €281.91 ($303.13) and traded as high as €294.40 ($316.56). Linde shares last traded at €286.65 ($308.23), with a volume of 1,067,013 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($347.31) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($370.97) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($351.61) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €312.29 ($335.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €278.34 and its 200 day moving average is €282.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

