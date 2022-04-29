Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $343,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.04. The company had a trading volume of 121,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,786. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

